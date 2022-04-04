Spokane city parks suffer damage in Monday windstorm

The windstorm that ripped through the Inland Northwest took its toll on Spokane's city parks.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has received four reports for downed trees in city parks, four of which in Coeur d'Alene Park and Downriver Golf Course.

According to Spokane City Parks and Recreation, downed trees were also reported at Indian Canyon Golf Course (1), Manito Park (2), Comstock Park (2) and Audubon Park (1).

Coeur d'Alene Park received significant damage, as one of the downed trees smashed into the staircase of the park's gazebo.

There were 20 calls today to the city's 311 center related to downed trees on the roads.