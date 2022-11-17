Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel

A shift in the weather pattern means more inclement weather is expected starting the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and lasting all week.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.

The incoming change still sits far enough away that the exact details of timing, precipitation totals, and even what type of precipitation is seen are all still up in the air. As of right now, forecast models suggest snow returning to Spokane early Tuesday morning, but as temperatures rise, snow changes to rain in low elevations while heavy snow continues to fall in the mountains.

Tuesday’s storm marks the arrival of a pattern change for the Northwest. With the persistent ridge of high pressure gone, inclement weather returns to the forecast. Chances of rain and snow are in the forecast almost every day through Thanksgiving and into the weekend after.

Looking towards next week and any travel you may be doing...our dry pattern will shift to a warmer and more active weather regime. Snow will impact travel over passes Mon into Tues, but warmer conditions favor a transition to rain by the middle to the end of the week. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/PZiHuFW2yC — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 17, 2022

Regardless of the exact time of impact and whether it is snow or rain in Spokane and the surrounding communities, the series of storms will impact holiday travel. Slow traffic and flight delays are common in a storm series of this magnitude, that is only exacerbated by the surge of travel around the holiday.

Along with the snow and rain and wind, temperatures will return to near normal levels. That means daytime highs in the low 40s and overnight lows back near freezing. While the incoming change comes with rain and snow, the warmer temperatures might come as a bit of relief.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.