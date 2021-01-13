Ski resorts closed around the Inland Northwest after historic windstorm

Most major ski areas and resorts have closed Wednesday after a historic windstorm that has led to at least one death.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A windstorm has caused widespread damage across the Inland Northwest and had led to at least one death in Spokane on Wednesday morning.

The storm also led to the closure of multiple ski areas and resorts in the Inland Northwest as high winds continue into the afternoon hours.

The following is a list of the major ski areas and resorts in the Inland Northwest and their status as of 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Silver Mountain

Silver Mountain is closed on Wednesday “due to high winds,” according to the resort’s website.

Schweitzer Mountain

Schweitzer Mountain is closed on Wednesday due to “wind/weather,” according to the Schweitzer Mountain Resort website.

Mt. Spokane

Mt. Spokane has also closed on Wednesday on its website but doesn’t specifically say it is for the wind.

49 Degrees North

According to its website, 49 Degrees North is closed both Wednesday and Thursday.

Lookout Pass