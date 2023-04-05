Rising temps, more rain leads to flood concerns throughout Inland NW

Areas with flood concerns include the Coeur d’Alene River at Cataldo, the St. Joe River at St. Maries and the Kettle River up in northern Washington

CATALDO, Idaho — The recent warm temperatures and incoming rain's leading to rising water levels around the Inland Northwest, prompting the National Weather Service to issue both flood watches & warnings.

According to NWS service hydrologist Robin Fox, much of the runoff’s coming from snow melting up in the mountains.

Now with more thunderstorms in the forecast, she said there’s cause for concern.

“That wet weather is really going to cause a lot of our areas, creeks and rivers to spike up,” she said.

Areas of flood concern include the Coeur d’Alene River at Cataldo and the St. Joe River at St. Maries in Idaho, as well as the Kettle River up in northern Washington.

Already in Cataldo, the Coeur d’Alene River was about a foot under the minor stage level of 43 feet as of Thursday afternoon. According to the river's hydrograph, there's a possibility it'll reach minor flooding on Saturday.

Over at CDA River RV, which is located on the river’s banks, the rising water’s leading to a loss of customers for them.

“A lot of refunds,” said proprietor Lawrence Sowell. “We had customers we had to turn away today because we’ll be evacuating tomorrow.”

As to the difference between a flood watch and a flood warning, Fox explains: “When you hear the term watch, it means just that. Just wait and watch. Things aren't happening quite yet, but it's looking quite favorable. When we get into a warning, a flood warning, that means that flooding is occurring or imminent.

As for when there’s flooding, Fox says they should go to higher ground and to avoid driving through it.

“Moving water is very powerful,” she said. “It only takes a foot of water to lift a vehicle off the pavement, two feet to lift a truck and six inches of moving water to knock a person off their feet.”

She also said there a chance for flash flooding with the incoming thunderstorms. Areas with steep terrain near creeks and rivers are sometimes prone to them, as well as areas with burn scars.

As for Sowell at CDA River RV, there’s already light at the end of the weekend for them: “It’s only for a couple of days, so it’s not terrible and we’d rather be safe than sorry.”

