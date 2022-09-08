Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says

Wildfire smoke in Wenatchee, Chelan and the Methow Valley is making it dangerous to breathe the air outside.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.

A breezy northerly wind funneled smoke from the Parks Fire burning along the United States and Canadian borders in the Cascades into the western Columbia Basin. The smoke was thick enough that the air quality index climbed to levels not currently able to be registered. The AQI of more than 500 means every person should stay indoors and limit exposure to unfiltered air.

An AQI above 100 typically means those sensitive to drops in air quality should limit time outdoors. Above 200, all people should limit exposure and above 300, the air becomes dangerous to breathe for everyone.

Washington State (more specifically the Chelan, Wenatchee and Methow Valley areas) have some of the 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱🤯 #wenatchee #chelan #methowvalley #airquality #wawx #smoke — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 9, 2022

With an atmospheric trough building to the east, relief isn’t expected to make it in until Friday. Wind is expected to shift form northerly to easterly Friday afternoon and evening, helping to push the smoke into then over the Cascades. The timing of the pattern change means clean air likely won’t arrive until Saturday morning. With the easterly flow lasting through Saturday and calmer conditions on Sunday, air quality should improve through the weekend.

To check the current air quality in your area, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.