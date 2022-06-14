City of Palouse experiencing historic flooding

The Palouse River appears to have crested at its third-highest level ever recorded.

PALOUSE, Wash. — Monday's storms left severe flooding in some areas in Pullman and Palouse.

While most of the damage in Pullman has been cleared, the flooding in Palouse has yet to stop.

Credit: Matt Haugen

According to Pullman Radio's Facebook page, the flooding is mostly affecting outlying parks, including the Palouse Lions RV Park. The Palouse River appears to have crested at its third-highest level ever recorded.

Pullman Radio says the river crested at 18.84 feet in major flood stage, which is the latest in the spring that the Palouse River has flooded and the highest it's been since the historic 1996 flood.

The flooding in Palouse has not reached any homes or main street.

