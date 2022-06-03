Okanogan County experiencing flash flooding, mudslide

TONASKET, Wash. — Okanogan County is currently experiencing serious flash flooding and a mudslide in the area.
According to the Okanogan County Sheriff, a fatal crash was also reported on Washington State Route 17.
There are possible washed out roads in the area. The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay off the roads and not to drive through water if you can't see the road. Several vehicles were hit by the mudslide, all of them unoccupied.
No injuries have been reported so far.
This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as they become available.