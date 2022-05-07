National Weather Service confirms potential for more tornadoes in Spokane area this weekend

This news comes after two tornadoes touched down in Spokane on Friday. Here are some steps you and your family can take to prepare for the potential storms.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that the Spokane area could be seeing more tornadoes over the course of this weekend.

This news comes after two tornadoes touched down in Airway Heights and Spokane Valley on Friday, May 6.

According to NWS, May consist of the climatological conditions for funnel clouds and tornadoes.

These tornadoes are the first the region has seen since 2016. NWS says they will be surveying storm damage throughout the afternoon. They will release an official tornado rating sometime in the coming days.

According to NWS, people should take the following steps when preparing for a tornado:

Check the forecast regularly to see if you're at risk for tornadoes. Listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay informed about tornado watches and warnings. Check the Weather-Ready Nation for tips. Sign Up for Notifications : Know how your community sends warnings. Some communities have outdoor sirens. Others depend on media and smart phones to alert residents of severe storms capable of producing tornadoes.

: Have a family plan that includes an emergency meeting place and related information. If you live in a mobile home or home without a basement, identify a nearby safe building you can get too quickly, such as a church or family member. Pick a safe room in your home, such as a basement, storm cellar, or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows. Check more ideas for your family plan at: https://www.ready.gov/make-a-plan Practice Your Plan: Conduct a family severe thunderstorm drill regularly so everyone knows what to do if a tornado is approaching. Make sure all members of your family know to go there when tornado warnings are issued. Don't forget pets if time allows.

Consider having your safe room reinforced. You can find plans for reinforcing an interior room to provide better protection on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website. Help Your Neighbor: Encourage your loved ones to prepare for the possibility of tornadoes. Take CPR training so you can help if someone is hurt.