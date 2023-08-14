Soaring temperatures pose elevated fire threat for the Inland Northwest

Red flag warnings remain in place for the west side, fire weather watches issued for western Montana.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Extreme heat to start the week comes with high fire danger for parts of the Northwest. Red flag warnings are in place for the Cascade crest and west side of the Cascades until Tuesday. Fire weather watches are in place for Western Montana as wind picks up across the region on Thursday.

The airmass over the Northwest to start the week is hot, dry, and unstable. That means elevated fire danger and the potential for fires to become more aggressive during this excessive heat. The elevated fire danger sticks around through Thursday before the wind makes things worse.

A change of airmasses will bring about more seasonable temperatures by the weekend. Temperatures will drop from near 100 degrees back into the mid to low 80s. But, as the cooler weather moves in, wind will blow. Wind gusts will be near 35 miles per hour late Thursday and Friday. That, combined with the hot dry days leading into the wind at the end of the week, means everything is primed to burn.

There are no red flag warnings or fire weather watches in place for central or eastern Washington at this point in time. Stick with the KREM 2 weather team for the latest forecast.

