'Close encounter with death': Tree nearly crushes North Idaho man

The 2021 windstorm caused severe tree damage all over the Inland Northwest.

FERNAN LAKE VILLAGE, Idaho — Severe winds started knocking down trees in Fernan Lake, Idaho, early Wednesday morning. When one man moved to his window to get a closer look at his neighbor’s destroyed lawn, he had no idea what was about to happen.

"That's a huge shock to have the whole roof cave in on you," homeowner Keith Baugher said.

Walking through the pitch black house, the only thing showing someone lived there was the beeping fire alarm. It was the only thing left of Baugher’s living room.

His neighbor's tree crashed through his living room, with him and his friend standing in it. He says one minute they were watching the wind blow and the next they were covered in ceiling insulation.

"I missed it just by a fraction, the good lord was looking out for me," he added. "It was a close encounter with death."

The tree hit right behind him. They wasted no time, dusted themselves off, trekked through the broken glass, wood and furniture, and got out of there.

Baugher's home was full of intricate knick-knacks, antique toys and unique furniture. He loves interior design and is a so-called "perfectionist," his friend said. Many of his items are destroyed, broken or buried.

He is trying to move forward and is keeping a positive attitude about his living room.

"It's been redecorated now," he said with a laugh.