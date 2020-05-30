SPOKANE, Wash. — This is the highest severe weather risk the Inland Northwest has seen in 14 years.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded all of central Washington and areas east to Spokane to an "Enhanced Risk" for severe weather. This is a category 3 of a five point scale SPC uses and the first time ever we've been placed under a Level 3: Enhanced Risk.

So what does that entail? Severe weather is guaranteed. The locations in the bullseye are the Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Grand Coulee. Locations farther east like Spokane are at a lesser risk overall and there's a decent chance the worst thunderstorm will clear Spokane to the west without us getting very much at all.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is already in effect for southern Washington until 7pm. An additional Watch may be issued later today to include more of Washington.

The thunderstorms traveling north out of Oregon will hit the Tri-Cities area around 5-6pm and continue north towards Moses Lake at about 6-7pm. Ritzville and Grand Coulee would then see storms between 7-8 pm. If Spokane gets hit, it would be at approximately 8pm. Coeur d'Alene about 9pm, but the chances for strong thunderstorms in North Idaho is much lower.

Scattered intense thunderstorms tend to be the nature in the Inland Northwest. So not everyone will be getting slammed, but some of us will.

The primary risk with these thunderstorms will be high winds in excess of 60 mph. That would do tree and power line damage. Large hail is possible, and so is flash flooding and a small tornado risk too.

The tornado risk is very small, but not zero percent. Should a tornado form, winds would likely be on the order of 80-90 mph, which would do even more damage, but for an extremely small area. In the event of a tornado warning, those in the area should take shelter from the winds and resulting flying debris.

There is also a Flash Flood Watch for the eastern slopes of the Cascades plus Moses Lake from 5pm to midnight. The severe thunderstorms will have torrential rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, especially on recent burn scars from past wildfires.

Those enjoying the warm summer weather outdoors should know when the storms may hit and be packed up before then. The worst case scenario is to be caught out on the lake during a severe thunderstorm with violent winds.

NWS Spokane says while this is the first ever Enhanced Risk for the area, the heightened probabilities with severe weather forecast on June 12th, 2006 would've been classified as Enhanced Risk by today's standards (Enhanced was not a category until 2014).

KREM 2 Meteorologist Thomas Patrick broadcasted a Facebook Live video earlier today detailing the severe weather forecast. You can catch that on replay below.

