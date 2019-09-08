SPOKANE, Wash. — Scattered thunderstorms across the Inland Northwest are dumping lots and lots of rain as of Saturday evening. Estimates are between 1-3" of rain for locations that were hit. This includes St. Maries which is likely the largest city to see the heaviest rainfall so far Saturday.

There is a flood advisory in effect for North Spokane county including the Deer Park and Colbert ares until 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Another area that saw big rainfall is southern Ferry County directly on top of the Williams Flats Fire.

Numerous Flood Advisories have been issued in the area as a result of the heavy rainfall. Burn scar flooding in the mountains and minor road and highway flooding is likely. Click the Weather Alerts tab for the latest warning and advisory information.

Hoping for rain in Spokane? So far Spokane hasn't seen any rainfall... but the chance isn't over yet. Scattered (key word, 'scattered') showers and thunderstorms will continue through about 2 A.M. Sunday before a lull. Sunday will see another chance for rain and showers during the day.

Computer models have been spot on at indicating more than an inch of rain was likely in some spots. This hasn't panned out for every Inland Northwest locations because of the scattered nature, but more healthy and beneficial rainfall should fall Sunday, but will not be as extreme.

Spokane averages 0.59 inches of rain an August. Should we pick up six-tenths of an inch this weekend would be more than a month's worth of rain.

August is the driest month of the year for Spokane and most area cities. Regardless, this rain in the forecast would be very healthy and beneficial.

