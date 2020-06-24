Severe thunderstorms and hail hit northern Washington, Idaho

Severe thunderstorms with large hail hit northeastern Washington on Wednesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A few strong to severe thunderstorms passed through northeastern Washington and far North Idaho on Wednesday afternoon, dropping heavy rain and hail.

The strongest of the storm cells was one that moved through Marcus just before 2 p.m. The National Weather Service in Spokane received reports of ping-pong ball-sized hail, which is about 1.5 inches in diameter.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are issued when thunderstorms have the capability of producing damaging wind or damaging hail. That's winds speeds of 58 mph or stronger or hail that's one inch in diameter, about the size of a quarter.

The Storm Prediction Center had this area under what's known as a "Marginal Risk" or a severe category level 1 out of 5 heading into the day.

The strongest thunderstorms won't stick around past 5 p.m. for North Idaho, but a few leftover showers or thundershowers may be present in the same northern areas through 8 p.m. at the latest.

Thursday's and Friday's weather is back to hot and slightly humid for the region. The humidity, with dew points in the 50s, is part of the cause for the thunderstorms that popped up today.