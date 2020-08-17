Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 10 P.M. for southeast Washington

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for southeast Washington and central Idaho until 10 p.m. for storms producing strong winds.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 10 p.m. on Monday for Asotin, Coumbia, Garfield, and Walla Walla Counties in Washington and Idaho, Lewis, and Nez Perce counties in central Idaho.



At 3 p.m. on Monday, a cluster of thunderstorms in western Oregon was moving northeastward and producing strong and damaging winds. Locations that may be affect by these thunderstorms including Lewiston, Grangeville and Pomeroy.

Additionally, the Storm Prediction Center placed areas in southeast Washington and central Idaho in a "Marginal Risk" for severe weather area on Monday. A marginal risk indicates a level 1 out of 5 on this national severe weather threat scale. However, locations in western Oregon are a category higher, a "Slight Risk" and that typically leads to watches being issued.

Computer models largely have thunderstorms weakening in strength as they approach the Lewiston area around 8 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, but should these thunderstorm cells maintain their intensity, wind gusts of 60 mph are possible along with lightning.