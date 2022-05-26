Severe thunderstorm threat Thursday evening for Inland Northwest

According to the Storm Prediction Center, there is a "slight risk" for severe weather for the Palouse and north-central Idaho.

SPOKANE, Wash. — While it's the warmest day of the year for the Spokane area, there is also the chance for severe thunderstorms this evening for parts of Washington and Idaho.

The Storm Prediction Center, which oversees severe weather risk across the country, has placed areas of southeastern Washington and north-central Idaho under a "Slight Risk" for severe weather. While this is a category 2 out of the 5-point scale for severe weather risk, this is among the higher level risks we see for the Inland Northwest.

For context, the level 5 "High Risk" is reserved for forecasted massive tornado outbreaks.

Severe thunderstorms are defined by having the potential for damaging wind and damaging hail. This is the case for cities and areas near Pullman, Lewiston, and Grangeville between about 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday night. The latest short-term computer models narrow that timeframe down even further to 7 p.m. to 9 p.m

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM OUTLOOK - Areas in north-central Idaho, near Lewiston, will see scattered intense storms between 5-10pm. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/MBEWfRkdsY — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) May 26, 2022

Temperatures will climb into the mid-70s today for eastern Washington and closer to 80 degrees for the Lewiston area. With an advancing cold front and available atmospheric energy increasing, there'll be enough fuel for spring-esque thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening as a result.