September rainfall nearly tops past six months combined in Spokane

After a record dry stretch through the Spring and Summer months, September ended up with nearly as much rain as the pervious six months combined.

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in months, Spokane finally saw above average rainfall. September's official rainfall, which is measured at Spokane International Airport, ended up at 1.35 inches, almost as much as the last six months combined.. This largely came out of four events. Those events were:

Sep. 10-11: 0.25"

Sep. 17-18: 0.43"

Sep. 27-28: 0.47"

Sep. 30: 0.20"

September tends to still fall under the "dry season" for Spokane, as we only average 0.58 inches of precipitation. This is the most precip and first above average month since January.

September's rainfall in Spokane was about as much as we've seen the previous 6 months combined! #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/K4AnilDhlX — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) October 1, 2021

February to August was incredibly dry for the Inland Northwest. Those seven months combined only amounted to 2.21" of rain, which is a record driest for that stretch. That resulted in a record drought, hitting "exceptional drought" conditions for the first time in state history.

Since the rain returned to the region, drought conditions have started to improve. Once covering 38% of the state, the exceptional drought is now down to 29%. But it'll likely take until the beginning of 2022 before drought conditions fully recover.