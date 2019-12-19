FALL CITY, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video was published earlier this month.

More shaking was reported near Fall City Thursday morning, hours after a magnitude 3.4 earthquake.

A magnitude 3 earthquake was recorded about 3.6 miles from Fall City around 4:40 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

More than 100 people reported feeling the shaking Thursday morning just minutes after the quake.

The earthquake Thursday morning follows a magnitude 3.5 quake that occurred just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, approximately 3.7 miles from Fall City.