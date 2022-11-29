Over 100 flights cancelled at Sea-Tac as snow falls in western Washington

Over 100 flights have been canceled at Sea-Tac and another 100 have been delayed as snow moves in the region.

There have been 137 flights canceled and 136 flights delayed at Sea-Tac, according to FlightAware, which tracks flights daily for major airports across the world. Lowland snow in Seattle and surrounding areas was reported Tuesday morning as several weather systems move throughout the region. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground delay at 9 a.m. at the airport, pushing back flights on average by 34 minutes. Crews started spraying de-icing fluid to remove snow and ice at about 8 a.m., according to the FAA. The ground stop was canceled about noon.

A spokesperson for Alaska Airlines said flight operations will be impacted Tuesday and throughout the week. The airline said it has "proactively thinned our schedule" to get ahead of the winter conditions.

Alaska Airlines said additional cancellations are possible as officials assess the weather's impact on operations. Guests with impact flights have been contacted and re-accommodated to other flights and a waiver has been given to people who want to adjust their travel themselves, the airline spokesperson said. Customers are advised to visit Alaska Airlines' website or use the app to make flight adjustments.

A spokesperson for Sea-Tac Airport said cancellations can happen for several reasons and are not just related to the weather.