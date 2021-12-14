Schools delay start because of icy roads

Several schools in Eastern Washington are starting two hours late because of icy road conditions.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Several school districts in Eastern Washington are starting two hours late on Tuesday, Dec. 14 because of icy roads.

Schools starting two hours late include:

Where there is ice on the roads it could stay for a bit, as colder air is moving into the region this morning dropping temperatures.

Here is more information from the delayed districts:

Ephrata School District

Due to hazardous road conditions, Ephrata Schools will operate on a delayed start schedule today. Classes will begin two hours later than your school’s normal start time. All buses will operate two hours later than normal as well. Please note that all preschool classes are canceled for the day. Breakfast will not be served and we will not hold zero-hour classes.

Moses Lake School District

Due to icy road conditions today, Tuesday, December 14th, Moses Lake School District will operate on a 2-hour late start.

There is no morning preschool.

Elementary schools will begin at 11 AM, middle schools will begin at 10 AM and MLHS will begin at 9:45 AM.

CBTech session #1 is canceled.

Bus routes will run 2 hours later than their normal pick-up time.

Bus routes 25, 66, 77 and 39 are canceled today.

The MLHS bus routes will follow the track #2 schedule and will run 2 hours later than normal.

Breakfast will not be served today.

Quincy School District

Due to hazardous road conditions school will start two hours late today 12/14/21

Soap Lake School District

December 14 - 2 hour delay due to icy road conditions. School will start at 10 am and breakfast will be served.