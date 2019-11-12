SPOKANE, Wash. — About 80 Durham buses were late to school on Wednesday morning as snowy and icy roads snarled the commute for many drivers.

Two inches of snow fell around the Spokane area from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Reasons for the bus delays raged from car accidents around the buses, drivers chaining up their buses because of unplowed roads and general traffic.

A bus slid off the road at 37th Avenue and Havana Street on the South Hill on Wednesday morning. No students were hurt during the crash, according to a school resource officer on scene.

Multiple buses were delayed due to the crash.

Despite icy roads on Wednesday morning, no schools were delayed or closed.

Spokane Public Schools posted on their Facebook page that all schools were open and on time on Wednesday morning.

Parents can check whether their child's bus is on time on the Spokane Public Schools bus tracker. The bus tracker allows parents to view student's current school bus location and information about the route, including the scheduled arrival time to at home.

RELATED: Two inches of snow falls overnight in Spokane

RELATED: Snow to start Wednesday, more wet weather as week continues