School closings and delays in the Inland Northwest on Friday

Here are the schools in Eastern Washington and Idaho that will be closed or delayed on Friday due to unsafe roads.
Credit: V. J. Matthew - stock.adobe.com
A row of school buses covered in snow.

SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts across Eastern Washington and Idaho will be closed or delayed on Friday because of heavy snow. 

The storm, which started dumping snow Wednesday overnight, is expected to bring more than half a foot of new snow or more to most areas, including Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

With so much snow, roads are difficult in many areas, leading districts to make the decision to cancel or delay school.

Spokane Public Schools and the Mead School District will be canceled on Friday.

School closing for Friday, Jan. 7

Closed

West Bonner School District

Trinity Catholic School (school and childcare)

St. Charles School Catholic School

Moscow School District No. 281

Cornerstone Christian Academy in Post Falls (Both school and childcare)

Moscow Charter School

Garfield-Palouse School District 

Lake Pend Oreille School District

St. Mary's Catholic School in Spokane Valley

School delays for Friday, Jan. 7

Mead School District: 2-hour delay. Buses will also run two hours late and on snow routes.

Gonzaga Preparatory School: 2-hour delay

Southside Christian School: 2-hour delay for Friday.

   

