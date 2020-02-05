SPOKANE, Wash. — The first weekend in May comes with the Inland Northwest's first expected severe weather threat for parts of Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

High winds are the primary threat, with the strongest thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. But hail, lightning, and dust storms will be weather factors, too.

For starters, the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of southern and southeastern Washington under what's called a "Marginal Risk." In most locations in the U.S. this is the lowest severe weather risk level, but this is close to a moderate or mid-potential threat for the Inland Northwest.

The surrounding areas have a slightly lower severe risk, but it's non-zero.

NWS/SPC

Thunderstorms are expected to begin around 4 p.m. for southern/Southeastern WA, then between 6 to 8 p.m. near Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. Moderate to heavy rain will follow from about 8 p.m. to midnight for the Inland Northwest.



The Palouse and all of southern Washington are at the great risk of severe weather. Spokane and Coeur d'Alene are just outside this area, but still have a potential for strong or severe weather



Winds of up to to 60 mph along with strong thunderstorm cells are expected. This is strong enough to cause tree damage, power outages and localized dust storms.



Strong cells may also produce small hail, but it could be as large as quarter-sized.

Lightning is expected with these storms.

