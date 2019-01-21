SPOKANE, Wash. — Roads conditions have turned from snowy to slushy after Spokane saw its heaviest single-day snowfall of the season.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney reported roads covered with wet snow and slush on Wednesday morning. Sevigney has only reported a one-car rollover crash with no injuries so far.

Nearly five inches of snow fell in Spokane beginning Tuesday afternoon, totaling more than four times the amount of snow the city has seen so far in January.

Snow continues to fall in areas throughout North Idaho on Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, many North Idaho cities received between 6 and 10 inches of snow.

More than 1,000 Avista customers throughout the Inland Northwest are without power after the winter storm.

The month of January has been mild so far to say the least, with less than one inch of accumulating snow in Spokane before the latest winter storm. Normally, more than eight inches of snow would have fallen so far in January. Beyond even that, Spokane is 15 inches below average for our total seasonal snowfall.

Heavy overnight snowfall has prompted more than 70 school delays and closures throughout the Inland Northwest. Central Valley School District is operating on a two-hour delay, while Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene School Districts are closed. Check KREM.com for the latest closures and delays.

A City of Spokane spokesperson said crews are deicing, sanding and plowing roads on Wednesday morning. Night crews stayed late and day crews came in early to provide full 24-hour coverage to the streets, according to the city.

As of 6:30 a.m., crews were focusing on arterials, hills and school routes before moving into residential areas. They will also use snow gates to avoid placing berms at the end of residential driveways as much as possible.

This is a maintenance plow rather than a full-city plow, according to the city. The plow work in residential areas will occur primarily during the regular day shifts and hills will be worked first. Spokane County said it has began clearing secondary routes at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for northeastern Washington and all of North Idaho. This includes Coeur d'Alene (until 10 a.m. Wednesday), Colville (until 10 a.m. Wednesday), Moscow (until 4 a.m. Wednesday) and Lookout Pass (until 4 pm. Wednesday).

A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for the Spokane area until 4 a.m. Other areas throughout the Inland Northwest are under the same advisory until midnight.

Rain and snow showers are clearing out on Wednesday morning as high pressure builds. There is potential for sunny skies on Wednesday afternoon but expect otherwise partly cloudy conditions. Dry weather will last through the weekend and above-average temperatures will allow most of the snow to melt.

Forecast: Wet weather clearing out after five inches of snow falls in Spokane