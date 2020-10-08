Red Flag Warning issued for Spokane, most of central Washington on Tuesday

The very dry and windy conditions Tuesday will lead to a critical wildfire danger during the afternoon hours.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Spokane for Tuesday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. as wildfire danger moves into the critical stage.

This means that weather conditions are sufficiently dry and windy enough to promote aggressive fire behavior from any new or existing wildfires in central Washington. Gusts of up to 35 mph are in the forecast for most of the Columbia Basin and through eastern Washington out of the west and southwest, with some stronger winds coming off the Cascade slopes.

Relative humidity values will be as low as 10% for central Washington. The combination of dry and windy weather is what's leading to the elevated wildfire risk as these are perfect conditions for wildfires to spread quickly.