Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Washington, North Idaho on Wednesday

High fire danger comes from dry thunderstorms and gusty winds in the Spokane area and across the Inland Northwest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for areas around the Inland Northwest through 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

A round of dry thunderstorms early in the day will bring the potential for lightning-sparked fires. By the afternoon, that threat shifts to windy, dry conditions favorable of rapid fire spread.

The Red Flag Warning includes the Cascades, Columbia Basin, Okanogan highlands and valleys, Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

In these areas relative humidity levels will drop to as low as 10-15% on Wednesday afternoon with wind gusts ranging from 20-35 miles per hour during the afternoon.

The extended forecast remains dry across the Inland Northwest. That means fire danger will remain elevated in the days to come.