SPOKANE, Wash. — There is active fall-like weather in place for the Inland Northwest through Wednesday.

Large dips in the polar jet stream over the Pacific Northwest will keep temperatures below average and push a number of showers and storms through in the coming days. The day-by-day breakdown looks like this...

KREM 2 Weather

Monday night - Any remaining showers should end by around 11 p.m.

Tuesday - Showers build back into central and eastern Washington after 12 p.m., North Idaho after 4 p.m. Winds will be stronger, gusting up to 30 mph.

Wednesday - Scattered showers throughout the day. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon hours. This is not expected to be severe or have any wildfire threat.

Rain totals will be about one-fourth inch, give-or-take. The most rain will be in northern Washington and the least rain is the middle of the Columbia Basin.

KREM 2 Weather

Additionally, temperatures stay about 10 degrees below normal, in the low- to mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Looking to enjoy the fall temperatures without the rain? Friday is the best day with highs in the upper 60s and the rain out of the forecast for the area.

