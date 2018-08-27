SPOKANE, Wash — It has finally rained in the Inland Northwest, but this is not the longest stretch of dry weather we have seen.

The 0.06 inches of precipitation recorded overnight Sunday by the Spokane Airport was the first measurable amount of precipitation in Spokane since July 27.

The “dry run” in the Spokane area since last month does not come close to making the top 10 worst dry spells in history according to the National Weather Service.

The worst “dry run” on record was in 2017 and lasted 80 consecutive days.

© 2018 KREM