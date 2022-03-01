Storm impacts: Crews work to clear 'mudflow' near site of demolished Bellevue home

TACOMA, Wash. — The latest storm is bringing with it heavy rain that is causing flooding and the threat of landslides to western Washington.
Through 6 p.m. on Monday, rainfall totals for the area included 2.49 inches in Seattle, the fourth wettest day on record in February, and 2.6 inches in Olympia, the third wettest February day.
In Bellevue, crews responded to a "water and debris flow" in the Somerset neighborhood in the afternoon. It is the same site where a home was pushed off its foundation in January by a landslide and watermain break.
According to the City of Bellevue, the incident occurred just below the site of where the home was recently demolished.
"It's believed that the recent heavier rain has caused some mudflow," the city wrote in a statement.
City staff said they do not consider the area to be dangerous, but they were "taking the situation seriously and using an abundance of caution."
Neighbors who were kept from returning home after the last landslide were cleared to go back to their homes Feb. 25.
Road Closures
Marine View Drive from East 11th Street to Slayden Road in Tacoma is closed until further notice due to landslides.
Detours are in place. Only emergency vehicles are allowed.
There is no estimate for when the road will reopen.
On US 101, trees and part of a hillside slide down the highway at Purdy Cutoff Road.
A detour was setup. The road will be closed until Tuesday.
State Route 7 is closed in Lewis County until further notice from milepost 2 to milepost 11 due to flooding near Warner's Creek, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Travelers should avoid the area.
Power Outages
As of 6:30 p.m., Puget Sound Energy was only reporting a few hundred customers without power.
School Closures
No school closures or delays have been announced.
Washington State Ferries
