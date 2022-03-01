Storm impacts: Crews work to clear 'mudflow' near site of demolished Bellevue home

Heavy rain that began Sunday continues to fall, bringing with it a risk of flooding and landslides.

TACOMA, Wash. — The latest storm is bringing with it heavy rain that is causing flooding and the threat of landslides to western Washington.

Through 6 p.m. on Monday, rainfall totals for the area included 2.49 inches in Seattle, the fourth wettest day on record in February, and 2.6 inches in Olympia, the third wettest February day.

In Bellevue, crews responded to a "water and debris flow" in the Somerset neighborhood in the afternoon. It is the same site where a home was pushed off its foundation in January by a landslide and watermain break.

Bellevue neighborhood where home slid off foundation in January now dealing with mudslide. Crews cleaning up. No word yet of evacuations. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/10bdLJGXgL — Christine Pae (@christinepaetv) March 1, 2022

According to the City of Bellevue, the incident occurred just below the site of where the home was recently demolished.

"It's believed that the recent heavier rain has caused some mudflow," the city wrote in a statement.

City staff said they do not consider the area to be dangerous, but they were "taking the situation seriously and using an abundance of caution."

Neighbors who were kept from returning home after the last landslide were cleared to go back to their homes Feb. 25.

Road Closures

Marine View Drive from East 11th Street to Slayden Road in Tacoma is closed until further notice due to landslides.

Detours are in place. Only emergency vehicles are allowed.

There is no estimate for when the road will reopen.

Road closure along Marine View Drive in Tacoma! This is at E 11th St.



The number of cars I’ve seen that need to slam on their brakes to not plow through this despite the numerous “road closure ahead” and “detour” with an arrow signs has me perplexed. #K5wx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/FvIkFYJCDw — Jordan Treece (@JTreece406) March 1, 2022

On US 101, trees and part of a hillside slide down the highway at Purdy Cutoff Road.

A detour was setup. The road will be closed until Tuesday.

A look at the blockage on US 101 at Purdy Cutoff Road. Trees and part of the hillside have come down on the roadway. A detour is set up via Brockdale Road. It will remain closed until tomorrow when Geo-Techs can access it. pic.twitter.com/dCCkIo9jp1 — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) March 1, 2022

State Route 7 is closed in Lewis County until further notice from milepost 2 to milepost 11 due to flooding near Warner's Creek, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Travelers should avoid the area.

UPDATE: Here's a look at the flooding along SR 7/MP 10.5 near Warner's Creek. All lanes of the roadway remain CLOSED between MP 2-11, with no ETA for reopening. Travelers are asked to avoid the area & use an alternate route. #wawx #LewisCo #Elbe pic.twitter.com/t0bCQV69CP — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) March 1, 2022

Power Outages

As of 6:30 p.m., Puget Sound Energy was only reporting a few hundred customers without power.

School Closures

No school closures or delays have been announced.

Washington State Ferries