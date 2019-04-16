PULLMAN, Wash. — The first half of April is in the books in Pullman, and there has already been twice as much rain as normal for the entire month!

In an 11-day stretch from April 3rd to 13th, it rained every single day totaling 3.42". That already is 6th most on record for the entire month of April and the most since 1996. Pullman only averages 1.53" of rain on average for the month as a whole.

The heaviest rain fell on April 9th, 1.21", the day Grand Ave. flooded causing several people to be stranded and rescued from the flood waters.



Not as much rain is in the forecast this week, but any month of the rest of the month will keep 2019 climbing the record books. Just 8-hundredths of an inch more water will put this month into the top 5. The top spot belongs to April 1958 when a shade over 5 inches of rain fell throughout the month.