SPOKANE, Wash. — August rain. Those are two words that do not often go together for Spokane or eastern Washington, but that's exactly what's in the forecast this weekend.

Computer models have consistently shown 1/4 to 1/2 an an inch of rain for nearly all the Inland Northwest. Latest projections are now above 1/2 an inch of rain for Spokane.

Mountains in northeastern Washington and far north Idaho may get one inch or more.

To put this in perspective, Spokane averages 0.59 inches of rain an August. Our forecast of about six-tenths of an inch this weekend would be more than a month's worth of rain.

August is the driest month of the year for Spokane and most area cities. Regardless, this rain in the forecast would be very healthy and beneficial.

Most people will probably be dancing for every last drop to fall.

