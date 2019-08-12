SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service in Spokane released two maps today, which revealed the mountains currently have half the snow they usually do.

"We still have a long way to go to reach a normal snowpack in the mountains," the tweet said.

Large parts of North Idaho have 50% or less of the usual snowpack the mountains are likely to have at this time of year, compared to the thirty year average, which isn't news to skiers.

Many ski resorts in North Idaho have had to delay opening due to the lack of snow.

Schweitzer ski resort was forced to make its own.

RELATED: No snow? No problem, Schweitzer Mountain Resort makes its own

A large swath of western and central Washington currently has 50% or less of the usual snow pack. Some have even less, with 0 to 25% of the usual snowpack.

Although the snowpack is similar to this time last year, there are more areas with 0% of the usual snowpack this year than there were in 2018.