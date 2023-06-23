Tornado touches down in southeast Idaho

The National Weather Service in Pocatello confirmed the tornado touched down Friday afternoon. Idaho averages just three to six tornadoes each year.

CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho — According to the National Weather Service in Pocatello, a confirmed tornado touched down in southeast Idaho Friday afternoon.

The tornado touched down around 12:30 p.m. on the flats between Soda Springs and Grace. NWS Pocatello received videos and pictures from Idahoans in Caribou County as the brownish funnel moved across the plain.

KTVB Meteorologist Sophia Bliss said in order for a tornado to occur in Idaho, there needs to be a lift in the atmosphere, some spin in the atmosphere and moisture for stronger storms. Friday's rotation will likely be classified as a 'landspout' tornado, as it wasn't associated with a supercell thunderstorm.

Here's another angle of the Caribou County tornado today! As always, we sincerely appreciate each and every weather report you share with us as it helps make more-accurate identifications. 📷 Mark Holsen #idwx pic.twitter.com/jwJz4YySKd — NWS Pocatello (@NWSPocatello) June 23, 2023

At around 12:30 PM this afternoon, multiple pictures and videos shared to our office showed a confirmed tornado on the flats between Soda Springs and Grace. Stay safe out there and special thanks to everyone who sent in reports! #idwx pic.twitter.com/vDdCKLYCWs — NWS Pocatello (@NWSPocatello) June 23, 2023

Tornadoes are rare for the Gem State, but they are known to happen. Idaho will average between three and six tornadoes a year, and most will end up on the lower end of the scale of tornados, or the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale.

The scale goes to EF-5 and the rating is determined based on wind speeds and tornado-related damage, according to the National Weather Service. When a confirmed tornado happens locally, it typically lands as an EF-0 or an EF-1.

In a video posted on Facebook and shared in KTVB's Idaho Weather Watchers group, the sight was called a "guitar tornado," due to the tornado's unique shape.

A “Guitar Tornado” 🎸🎸🎸 we spotted while working on a pivot jus NW of Grace Posted by Stoddard Farms on Friday, June 23, 2023

NWS Pocatello received reports of the funnel forming early in the afternoon on Friday in the Bancroft area. A lift and rotation in the atmosphere combined with moisture and thunderstorms made for quite the viewing experience:

[1:20 PM Fri 6/23] Conditions today will continue to remain favorable for funnel clouds and the potential for brief spin-ups or gustnados associated with stronger thunderstorms. We've already received several reports southeast of Pocatello with this video coming from the Bancroft area. 📷 Brandon Forsgren Posted by US National Weather Service Pocatello Idaho on Friday, June 23, 2023

