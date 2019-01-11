SPOKANE, Wash. — After the record-breaking cold October for Spokane, temperatures will likely be more moderate for November.

The Climate Prediction Center's monthly outlook favors above average temperatures for Washington and Idaho, but only slightly. The percent chance for monthly above average temps is about 40%, while near average and below average probabilities is about 30% each.

But even if we go from the coldest October ever to a normal November, it'll still be colder. November's average temperature in Spokane is 35.7 degrees. That's much colder than the 42.3 degrees we just averaged in October.

Only the top six warmest November's on record were warmer than the coldest October we just had. One of those was in 2016 with an average temperature of 43.5 degrees.

