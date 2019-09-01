SPOKANE, Wash. – Nearly 30 school districts throughout Eastern Washington and North Idaho are delayed or closed due to icy road conditions throughout the region.

Most of the closed school districts are in North Idaho, including the Lake Pend Oreille School District, Lakeland School District, Post Falls School District, West Bonner County School District and Boundary County School District.

Other schools throughout Eastern Washington are on two-hour delays. You can visit KREM.com for the latest closures and delays.

On Wednesday morning, the City of Spokane tweeted about city crews deicing and sanding streets. The city reported that main arterials are in good shape while side streets and sidewalks remain icy.

A winter weather advisory was in effect in Spokane and throughout the North Idaho Panhandle until 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Snow began falling in Spokane around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The snow eventually turned into freezing rain and rain throughout the evening and overnight hours, creating some slick and icy road conditions.

On Tuesday night, the Spokane Police Department said officers had responded to nearly two dozen crashes since 4 p.m. and advised drivers to slow down.

"Icy roadways are very slippery and dangerous right now. There is black ice on many surfaces," the department wrote on Facebook.

The majority of the precipitation south of I-90 is in the form of rain on Wednesday. As a warm front brings afternoon temperatures up to the 40s, much of the wintry mix around the Inland Northwest will continue as just rain into the afternoon.

Chances of rain decrease into the overnight hours, with some brief isolated showers popping up.

A prolonged period of drier weather begins on Thursday and will continue into next week.

