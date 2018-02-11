The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in Spokane and surrounding areas throughout the Inland Northwest.

The wind advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and extends to Moscow, Plummer, Potlach, Genesee, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport and Rockford. This means these regions will see winds from 15 to 30 miles-per-hour with gusts up to 45 miles-per-hour.

Strong winds may blow down tree limbs into power lines, causing scattered power outages. Driving may also become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

For more information, you can visit the National Weather Service website.

Almost three years ago, a windstorm killed two people and left thousands without power in the Inland Northwest as near hurricane strength winds slammed the region.

Wind gusts at the Spokane International Airport were recorded at 65-75 miles-per-hour. The speeds of a Category 1 hurricane start at 74 miles-per-hour.

Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency the day after the wind storm.

