National Weather Service issues Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday

High fire danger comes from dry thunderstorms and gusty wind across the Northwest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for 12 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. A round of dry thunderstorms early in the day will bring the potential for lightning-sparked fires. By the afternoon, that threat shifts to windy, dry conditions favorable of rapid fire spread.

The fire weather watch includes the Cascades, Columbia Basin, Okanogan highlands and valleys, Eastern Washington, and North Idaho.

In these areas relative humidity levels will drop to as low as 10-15% on Wednesday afternoon with wind gusts ranging from 20-35 miles per hour during the afternoon.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of the Inland Northwest for Wednesday. A chance of lightning followed by breezy to windy conditions will combine to bring a risk for critical fire weather conditions. https://t.co/JHuOhcf3ru #wawx #idwx #fireweather pic.twitter.com/GP0l4NTtd3 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 5, 2021

The extended forecast remains dry across the Inland Northwest. That means fire danger will remain elevated in the days to come.