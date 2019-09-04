COUNCIL, Idaho — U.S. Highway 95 is completely blocked in both directions after a landslide sent earth and rocks tumbling onto the roadway Tuesday.

The slide occurred sometime Tuesday morning between the towns of Council and New Meadows. The closure area stretches from Milepost 140 to Milepost 160.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, clearing the debris from the road will take hours. Drivers should take a different route.

The Idaho Transportation Department had earlier warned of the potential for landslides, also cautioning those traveling through the Central Mountains to be on the alert for potentially dangerous flooding on the roads.

Spring runoff has sent water flowing over or pooling up on Highway 95, Idaho 52, and Idaho 55 throughout that area. Rainstorms and heavy snow are also creating hazards around the towns of Weiser, Council, New Meadows, McCall and Cascade.

Water on the highway can be more perilous than it seems, even if it does not appear very deep.

"In most areas, the water is only a couple inches deep," said ITC Foreman in Council Robin Freeman. "But hitting that water at 55 MPH can mess up your vehicle. I've had one car already hit a puddle at high speed. It killed the engine and the car is stuck in the middle of the road."

The wet conditions and runoff can also cause erosion, leading to rockslides or mudslides on the slopes above the road.

ITD crews are out in force Tuesday to distribute warning signs and clear debris from the highway, according to the department. Drivers are urged to use caution and be on the lookout for hazards.

Travelers can also check Idaho 511 for information on roadway conditions and any warnings.

Flooding over several highways is creating dangerous driving conditions in the Central Mountains.

