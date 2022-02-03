Mountain snow Friday as Spokane sees a rain-snow mix

A quick moving storm system will give the mountains more snow with a wintry mix for the Spokane area.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another small batch of snow is possible for the Inland Northwest Friday. But unlike Wednesday's snowfall, this event will be more of a rain-snow mix with the primary snowfall occurring in the mountains.

A fast-moving storm system that passes through the region on Friday will be the focal point for the precipitation. But in Spokane, with high temperatures around 37 degrees, that may be warm enough for rain instead of snow. Areas around the Palouse will likely only see rain, and any snow that falls in Spokane would be a slushy mix if anything. So no snow accumulations are expected there.

Coeur d'Alene and northward have a better chance for snow or a wintry mix, but an inch of snow appears to be tops. In addition to this being a close call between rain and snow, the speed of the weather system will make this is short-lived event for most areas, seeing only an hour or two or precipitation at all.

But the higher elevations, like the North Idaho mountain passes, will easily see snowfall and may last longer too. 3-6" of snow is forecast for 4th of July Pass and Lookout Pass as the snow starts late afternoon and may last through most of the evening. Area ski resorts will see the same snowfall as well.