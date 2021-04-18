More than 35,000 homes without power across Inland Northwest Sunday night

Currently, Avista is reporting that more than 13,500 customers are without power Sunday night as strong wind gusts sweep across the Inland Northwest.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the Inland Northwest till 2 a.m. Monday morning.
Inland Power and Light is reporting that over 6,300 customers are without power, mostly in Spokane and Bonner counties.
Northern Lights is reporting over 15,900 customers without power in North Idaho.
The Northern Lakes Fire District is reporting a small fire in a wooded area at the east end of Chilco Road near Hayden Creek.
The Idaho Department of Lands has reported increased fires from debris burning, in northern Idaho. They ask residents to be smart and monitor fires until they are out.
Once the front moves through, we will see the winds shift to the northeast and will likely see wind gusts of 30-40 mph. Temperatures drop pretty steeply behind the front, and there could be some higher elevation snow for places like Lookout Pass.
Windy weather will continue into Monday morning even as skies clear out behind the front. Monday should feature plenty of sunshine but with temperatures about 10-15 degrees cooler than Sunday.
