More than 35,000 homes without power across Inland Northwest Sunday night

Currently, Avista is reporting that more than 13,500 customers are without power Sunday night as strong wind gusts sweep across the Inland Northwest.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the Inland Northwest till 2 a.m. Monday morning.

There are outages in the Sandpoint area. We are currently assessing the situation. Visit https://t.co/Sk4z5fQbw0 for updates. — Avista Utilities (@AvistaUtilities) April 19, 2021

Inland Power and Light is reporting that over 6,300 customers are without power, mostly in Spokane and Bonner counties.

Northern Lights is reporting over 15,900 customers without power in North Idaho.

The Northern Lakes Fire District is reporting a small fire in a wooded area at the east end of Chilco Road near Hayden Creek.

Northern Lakes Fire is on scene of 100x 100 Wild land fire in the trees at the east end of Chilco Road near Hayden Creek. — Northern Lakes Fire PIO (@NLFDPio) April 19, 2021

The Idaho Department of Lands has reported increased fires from debris burning, in northern Idaho. They ask residents to be smart and monitor fires until they are out.

⚠️ Crews are responding to multiple outages across our service territory. Please stay away from downed lines and report power outages via SmartHub or call 1.877.744.1055. pic.twitter.com/3xKjcZCa71 — KootenaiElectric (@KootenaiEC) April 19, 2021

Once the front moves through, we will see the winds shift to the northeast and will likely see wind gusts of 30-40 mph. Temperatures drop pretty steeply behind the front, and there could be some higher elevation snow for places like Lookout Pass.