SPOKANE, Wash. — The Climate Prediction Center released their monthly weather outlook for May, and it shows that all of Washington will likely experience a warmer than average month ahead.

Spokane and the Inland Northwest's weather outlook trends towards the warm side in May, at about an 80% chance of near of above average temperatures.

Precipitation-wise, however, does not show any noticeable trend as eastern Washington falls under a category known as "Equal Chances," simply indicating an equal chance for above-, below-, or near-normal rainfall.

Climate Prediction Center

The warmer weather trend into late spring will mark the beginning of the mountain snow melting season. So at some point in the month, most area rivers will begin to rise.

Take note that these outlooks only indicate the most likely scenario. If you remember back to this February, the initial monthly outlook started out mild (a continuation of the warm December and January) but significant weather pattern changes eventually flipped the outlook to the colder-than-average side of probabilities.

