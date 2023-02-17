Massive cool down & snow to hit Spokane next week

An arctic cold front will blast Spokane and the Inland Northwest with snow on Tuesday and frigid temperatures afterwards.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Don't let your guard down just yet as another wave of winter and arctic cold weather will move into the Inland Northwest next week.

The arctic cold front will pass by our region on Tuesday bringing a round of widespread snowfall and will be followed up with easily the coldest weather of the month and might rival how cold it was at the end of January.

The confidence is extremely high at the northwest is going to get some arctic weather move in by Wednesday. High's in Spokane will be in the low-20s next week. #WAwx #KREMweather #PNW pic.twitter.com/u2LZ49WEZS — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) February 17, 2023

First thing's first... the snow. The long-term outlooks hits as very likely chances for widespread snowfall across the Inland Northwest on Tuesday. But more precise details beyond that aren't as clear. The models are all over the place in terms of how much snow is going to fall. And the extra timing isn't set in stone either.

This might be better to example from a probability perspective. At the moment (Friday's noon forecast), Spokane has a 40% chance for less than 1" of snow... but a 20% chance for more than 4" of snow... and a 5% chance for 8" of snow. This is far too wide of a range to give any kind of accurate or precise details in terms of snow totals. It's just far too early to tell. Ask again on Sunday and the forecast at that time should be more targeted by then.

The higher confidence is in the temperature trend and the severe cold weather that'll move in. Temperatures will largely be 15-20 degrees below normal from Wednesday to Friday of next week (Feb. 22-24). With the average high at 42 degrees, that means low- to mid-20s highs are expected.

Low temperatures will be in the single digits Thursday morning.

The coldest Spokane got this year was 5 degrees on Jan. 30th. The coldest high was 21 degrees on Jan. 29th.

But this won't even come close to the cold weather from the week before Christmas. Spokane hit -10 degrees on Dec. 22 on that day.

