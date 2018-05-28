ELLICOTT CITY, Md. – A man who was swept away by flood waters as he was trying to help during the Ellicott City flooding has been reported missing, Howard County police said.

Monday, police 39-year-old Eddison Alexander Hermond was last seen around 5:20 p.m. Sunday near the La Palapa restaurant.

officials said Hermond was standing in the doorway of the restaurant trying to get inside away from the water when a woman asked him to help rescue her cat. He and some others made their way behind the restaurant, to help the woman. Once behind the restaurant, the others saw Hermond go underneath the water and "not surface."

Hermond is described as a black male, 5'10" tall and 160 pounds.

People have been taking to social media in hopes of locating Hermond.

According to a Twitter post, Hermond was formerly in the Air Force and is currently in the National Guard.

Officials are continuing their efforts in the search for Hermond.

"We are using everything that is available to us," a police official said during a press conference Monday.

If you have any information on Hermond, please contact police.

