Cold weather records tied or broken in parts of western Washington Wednesday

Lows were in the teens and low 20s Wednesday morning as the area deals with one of the coldest ends to February.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Parts of western Washington tied or broke cold weather records Wednesday morning after frigid air moved into the region earlier this week. Temperatures across the region were in the mid to low 20s early Wednesday, with some areas in the upper teens.

The forecasted low of 22 degrees in Seattle is 2 degrees below the daily record of 24 degrees, set in 2018. Seattle did set a new daily record low of 23 degrees by 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott.

The coldest high temperature for Feb. 23 in Seattle is 36 degrees, set in 1956, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Bellingham recorded a low of 21 degrees by 7 a.m. Wednesday, breaking its daily low temperature record of 24 degrees set in 2018. Olympia also set a new daily low record of 16 degrees Wednesday morning.

Clear skies and light winds combined with a cold airmass has given us a cold but beautiful morning. Sunshine will be the story today but clouds will increase this afternoon and some snow could move in overnight. #k5weather pic.twitter.com/K9PASvEYem — Rich Marriott (@rtmarriott) February 23, 2022

As of 7 a.m., the NWS reported Shelton reached 15 degrees, Tacoma hit 16 degrees and Sumas recorded a bone-chilling 10 degrees.

Wednesday is expected to be the coldest day of the week with highs struggling to reach the mid 30s, the NWS said.

The freezing temperatures across the Puget Sound region could cause black ice and slick roads during the morning commute. Drivers should plan to give themselves extra time and prepare for any traffic delays in case of crashes.

The NWS warned the cold temperatures can be dangerous.

“This type of cold can be dangerous, and proper precautions should be taken to protect vulnerable populations, sensitive plants, pipes and pets,” the NWS said.

Below is a list of cold weather shelters and resources by county:

Wednesday will be mostly dry, but a weather system expected to move into Washington could bring some lowland snow shower to the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Accumulations are forecasted to be light and “the snow will also be the drier and more powdery type,” the NWS said.

The snow showers will move from north to south and are expected to end early Thursday morning.

Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Right now, it looks like it dries out and clears Thursday through Saturday, with gradually warming temperatures.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s.