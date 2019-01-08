SPOKANE, Wash. — UPDATE, 8 P.M. THURSDAY - The Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning for all eastern Washington locations and extended until 8 p.m. Friday evening. However, in north Idaho, the Watch has been cancelled.

For the first time since last Tuesday's lightning storm, the Inland Northwest has a chance for storms and more lightning. But the degree of intensity will very likely not compare.



Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday. Dry lightning is the main factor resulting in the warning issuance and has been extending to include the windy and dry weather through the day Friday. Any isolated storms that pop tonight will have very little rain, thus lightning strikes may easily start wildfires in the area.

KREM 2 Weather

The core of the weather system is moving towards Vancouver Island, and numerous scattered showers are likely in western Washington and through the Cascades. But limited moisture will prevent much rain in eastern Washington.

KREM 2 Weather

This is making for a difficult forecast to pinpoint, since computer models (like Future Track) plot rainfall and not necessarily lightning strikes. So if you're using a weather app, chance are some of those apps may be saying 0% chance for rain tonight. Where in reality, it's about a 20-30% chance for nearby lightning.

As the weather system passes by central Washington, winds will increase to 30mph during the day Friday. But since the cold front begins to diffuse, no rain or storms will arise.

