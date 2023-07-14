Spokane to open several cooling centers this weekend during dangerous heat wave

As heavy heat temperatures are expected across the Inland Northwest, the City of Spokane and nonprofits have activated cooling centers for people to cool off.

Cooling centers are activated when the predicted temperature by the National Weather Service (NWS) is 95 degrees or higher for two consecutive days or more. This weekend daytime temperatures are predicted to be in the upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

Extreme heat significantly increases the potential for heat exhaustion or heat stroke, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, as well as the potential for fire to spread quickly. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build-up of heat within their homes.

Heat was the leading weather-related cause of death in the nation in 2022, according to NWS. In 2022, 148 people in the U.S. died from heat-related causes.

Here is a list of the cooling shelter and resources across Spokane where people can go during the high temperatures:

Spokane City Public Library locations:

Libraries are open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday to Saturday, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday, and from 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The library locations have the capacity to serve 2,118 adults and children throughout the City.

Other resources:

Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC)

The TRAC is located at 4320 E. Trent Ave. It offers a cool space with industrial fans, three meals a day, supplemental hydration resources, and snacks for those seeking shelter during heat waves. TRAC also offers wrap-around services for those in need.

Spokane Transit Authority

Spokane Transit Authority will offer fare exceptions to riders going to and from a cooling space when the temperature is 95 degrees or above. If a passenger boards a bus and indicates they do not have fare payment, and that they are traveling to a cooling area, STA will allow them to ride for free. This practice remains in effect for same-day return trips during evening hours even after the temperature drops below 95 degrees.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army offers vans that can meet people where they are and help them connect to local shelters. Call 509-280-6860 or 509-280-6894 for a ride.

Spokane Splash Pads and pools

Spokane Parks & Recreation offer splash pads and pools where residents can cool down. Splash pads operate from 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. in 19 different parks. Six city pools are also open Mon.- Sat. with varied hours. Some locations across Spokane include the following:

Thornton Murphy Park

Southside Family Aquatic Facility

Glass Park

Millwood Park

Browns Park

Discovery Playground

Edgecliff Park

Hamblen Park

Audubon Park

Indian Trail Park

The City has secured donations of products for the cooling areas. Cool spaces, hydration resources, restrooms, and Wi-Fi connectivity are available in all spaces serving as cooling areas. In addition, libraries offer books, interactive play areas, programs, and neighborhood accessibility.

“All individuals who need a safe place from the heat are welcome,” said Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward.

People who would like to donate bottled water, Gatorade/Powerade, other caffeine-free hydration drinks, mini sunscreen products, and single-pack snacks can email Director of Emergency Management Sarah Nuss at snuss@spokanecity.org. Donations are being accepted on weekdays this month and throughout August.

“These items help keep our community members in need hydrated in the heat, as well as protected from the sun when outdoors,” Nuss said.

People can also donate fans to Meals on Wheels Spokane to help keep seniors safe. Click here for more information.

Currently, the City is in conversations with other community organizations regarding additional resources during heat waves. The community is encouraged to take advantage of these facilities and their amenities as well as check on neighbors, friends, and family during heat waves.

People can contact the following additional resources if they need them:

For more information about extreme heat, visit the Spokane Regional Health District website guidance.

