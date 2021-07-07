Lightning-caused wildfires can ignite days after initial strikes

A number of fires across the Inland Northwest were cased by lightning and hot spots can smolder for days after the initial strike.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wildfire season is in full swing across Washington and the Pacific Northwest. A number of large fires have already broken out this July. While the focus is fighting the fires immediately, the cause of the fires are investigated afterwards.

Lightning-caused fires tend to be easily identified. Weather radar, satellite, and lightning detection information can often be correlated to the starting location and time of a wildfire. But sometimes the onset of a fire can be hours or even days after the initial lightning strikes.

A stray storm in Douglas County had about 20-ish lightning strikes around Hwy-2. This cell just produced another dry lightning strike in Grant County now. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/f4C5OpSjT6 — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) July 9, 2021

The Batterman Road Fire in Douglas County, Washington is an example of a lightning caused fire. And in Idaho, the Dixie Fire and Mission Flats fires were both confirmed to be started by lightning strikes.

A bolt of lightning can have temperatures up to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Obviously that is so hot that it can immediately start a fire. Typically, the largest limiting factor to that is heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms with constant rain can douse hot spots before they're able to ignite.

But in the western US, thunderstorms can be considered "dry thunderstorms." Dry thunderstorms or dry lightning is when a storm doesn't have much or any rainfall associated with it. The result is a high risk of fires starting due to cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.

Additionally, lightning can sometimes occur a dozen miles away from the core of a thunderstorm. So even if there is heavy rainfall, lightning can strikes outside of where the rain is falling anyways.