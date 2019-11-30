SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service in Spokane advised the public that light snow is likely to fall across much of the region on Sunday.

The snow could make roads slick on a "traditionally high volume traffic day," according to the announcement.

Snow is expected to start in Southwest Washington Sunday, then move on to the rest of the Inland Northwest.

Weather into the rest of the week is a little more unpredictable. The NWS predicts snow showers for Wednesday and Thursday, possibly followed by warmer weather, and a wetter storm system late into the week.