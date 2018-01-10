SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is no stranger to making the record books and it looks like the month of September in our area is no exception.

Over the course of the month, only two one-hundredths of an inch of rain were recorded in Spokane, making it the sixth driest September on record.

Last year, Spokane almost doubled the monthly average of 67 one-hundredths of an inch, seeing more than an inch of rain.

The rain that we did see this September came at only a hundredth of an inch for two days in the middle of the month. That, of course, was not good news for firefighters as wildfire season is still in full swing.

Spokane is not the only city staying dry. Ephrata is still struggling during a record dry streak. Today marks its 107th day with no measurable rainfall – making it the second driest streak on record.

But there is room for change. Forecasts show October could bring plenty of showers to our area. That includes Tuesday, where we have about a 70 percent chance of rain.

