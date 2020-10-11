Your photos and videos: Snowy scenes in Spokane, North Idaho

The Inland Northwest saw just enough snow to make the morning commute slick and your front yards beautiful! Here are your pictures.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest woke up to anywhere from one to four inches of snow on Tuesday morning, making for a slick morning commute and some beautiful weather pictures.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of Eastern Washington until 10 a.m. The advisory will last until 4 p.m. for some parts of North Idaho.

Snow will linger in North Spokane and North Idaho will see the snow system stick around until a little later Tuesday.

Temperatures should reach 40 degrees by Tuesday afternoon, which will help melt the snow.

Here are photos of the snow in Spokane and North Idaho from KREM 2 viewers.

