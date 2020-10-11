x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

Weather

Your photos and videos: Snowy scenes in Spokane, North Idaho

The Inland Northwest saw just enough snow to make the morning commute slick and your front yards beautiful! Here are your pictures.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest woke up to anywhere from one to four inches of snow on Tuesday morning, making for a slick morning commute and some beautiful weather pictures. 

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of Eastern Washington until 10 a.m. The advisory will last until 4 p.m. for some parts of North Idaho. 

Snow will linger in North Spokane and North Idaho will see the snow system stick around until a little later Tuesday. 

Temperatures should reach 40 degrees by Tuesday afternoon, which will help melt the snow. 

Here are photos of the snow in Spokane and North Idaho from KREM 2 viewers. 

Your snow pictures: Spokane sees one to two inches of snow Tuesday

1 / 7
KREM Viewer

KREM 2 viewers also sent videos of the snow from Spokane Valley and Hauser Lake in North Idaho. 

Related Articles