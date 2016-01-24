Sunday (Bloomsday!): Partly sunny, with a high near 82. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Overnight we will see cloudy skies and a low near 55. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A slight chance of showers before 7 a.m. and after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy skies persist with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40-degree range.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 67.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

